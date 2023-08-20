Dry skies and a warm afternoon in New England on Sunday

Dry skies are filtering in as severe weather takes a back seat.

Sunday morning temperatures feature lows in the upper 50s, and lower 60s throughout Southern New England. Clear skies allows sunshine to radiate through, warming the afternoon high to 83°.

A weak cold front overhead will bring sprinkles and light rain across the Merrimack Valley Monday midday. Little accumulating rain is expected. That trend will carry for much of next week as the summer sizzle wanes.

High temperatures for much of next week will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with no rain expected until the end of the week.