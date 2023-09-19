forecast

Dry weather settles in after rain-soaked start to work week

It'll be a great week for outdoor plans and chores

By Pete Bouchard

A super soaker of a day Monday, with several towns and cities coming in at over 3 inches of rain. That’s all in the rear view as sun greets us on Tuesday morning. Low humidity will help dry the landscape, but it will take a few days to get the saturated ground to recover from this last bout of downpours.

Thankfully, that’s in the cards this week. We’ll enjoy rain-free days and comfortable nights straight through Friday.

The end of the week poses some issues with regards to the weekend forecast. Right now, it appears we’ll hold off the rain through Saturday, before we see high pressure give way. A possible tropical system will be trying to form off the Carolinas, but the path it takes is highly uncertain. The jet stream seems very wonky and somewhat “blocked”, keeping weather systems in their place.

That said, some rain from this system may try to sneak in on Sunday, before the dry air wins out (Monday) and pushes the batch of rain away. We’re on the edge of everything with this setup (sun to the north and rain to the south), so the forecast confidence – in timing and extent of the rain – is on shaky ground.

In the meantime, enjoy the autumn sun!

