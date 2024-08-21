Early fall vibes are here, but expect summer heat to make a return

Our weather has seemingly made a turn to autumn, but don't get too excited Pumpkin Spice Latte fans. Summer returns in a couple of days.

In the meantime, it is a nice time to give the AC a break and open the windows up. Though, if you suffer from fall allergens, then you may be better off with the AC on standby during the day.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Highs Wednesday reach the 60s to 70s. Clouds develop in the afternoon as a cool pool of air aloft provides some instability. This daytime heating and an upper level low pressure system to our north will give us an isolated pop-up shower or sprinkle chance until sunset. Lows tonight drop to the 40s and 50s again.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Highs Thursday reach the 60s and 70s as that upper level low departs. High pressure slips in and will change our wind direction from the south by the weekend. The humidity isn't bad as we see highs back in the 80s Friday through Sunday and lots of dry weather.

Next week, our rain chance is on Monday. Then, another dry stretch returns as high temps remain around 80 next week.