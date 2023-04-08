Easter Weekend Promises Sunshine, Ushers in Early Season Warm Up

Clouds continue to break apart Saturday morning as sunshine makes a return. With frontal passage, the morning starts cool and crisp with temperatures in the lower-to-mid 30s.

A brisk northwest wind brings feels like temperatures into upper 20s. The day will remain chilly with high temperatures in the 50s, so sunshine will be key for Easter weekend festivities.

As more clouds break late in the day and overnight, Sunday starts chilly too with feels like temperatures near freezing. It’s not a bad day for the outdoor Easter egg hunts, although Sunday does begin cool. Coats will be necessary for sunrise services and outdoor brunches.

Beyond the weekend, next week promises substantial warmth as a large ridge settles in for much of the United States. This will bring tranquil weather and warmth. The week starts in the 60s, with each day progressively warmer. The peak of the warmer air is likely overhead Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to 80°. Temperatures are more in line with what’s typical of early-to mid-June.

For those making plans to visit the beach, use caution. It will be tempting to get into the water, but even when the air is hot, water can be cold.



With water temperatures below 50°, the body can immediately experience cold water shock. It can cause mental confusion, and panic; a sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to heart attacks. With water temperatures at or below 60°, physical incapacitation can happen in 10 minutes. The body experiences loss of feeling and muscle control, especially in arms, legs and fingers.

Until mid-summer, you’re urged to dress for the water temperature, not the ambient air temperature…including wearing a wetsuit or drysuit.