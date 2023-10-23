Fall-like temperatures kick off the week — but will it stay that way?

It was another weekend of — well, you know, that wet stuff. We're prying ourselves from the grips of that same storm system Monday, so clouds will linger through much of the early part of the day. By afternoon, the gaps in the clouds will widen and allow for more sunshine as we aim for the (unseasonably) cool upper 50s.

The chill will heighten Monday night as the skies completely clear and the winds turn calm. This is our one chance this week to see temperatures fall to near freezing in the suburbs.

By morning, we expect some scattered frost in the colder spots around Bedford and Lexington, Norwood and Foxborough, Taunton and Middleboro, and Gardner and Orange. By sunup Tuesday, the warmer air will already be streaming in across the middle and upper atmosphere.

This warmer air will create quite a few clouds in our Tuesday forecast, so the "milder" afternoon may not seem so mild. The really toasty air will wait for Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar into the 70s.

While we won't be in record territory (those are in the low and mid (!) 80s from Wednesday-Friday), we'll certainly be way above normal and bordering on summery levels.

Enjoy the week!