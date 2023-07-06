‘Feels like' temperatures to surpass 90 degrees for some New England areas Thursday

It's going to be another hot and humid afternoon, with temperatures that feel even warmer in New Hampshire where a Heat Advisory has been issued until Thursday night. Heat index values may reach up to 99 degrees Thursday, with humidity being the primary cause. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s but the sensation may exceed 95 degrees for many inland communities.

With Thursday being the hottest day of the week, we must keep a few recommendations in mind: drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, preventing long outdoor exposure between 10 and 4 p.m. and checking in on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work outdoors, take extra breaks and drink water at least every 30 minutes (even when not thirsty). Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear appropriate clothing — wearing something lightweight and loose-fitting will help.

Aside of these hot temperatures, moderate instability may give way to a few scattered showers and isolated storms inland during afternoon. Showers and storms may continue into the early evening hours, but die off near sunset. Along the coast, the chance of storms may be slightly lower, temperatures will be more influenced by the sea breeze keeping highs in the 80s there with 90s inland. Thursday night, temperatures will remain mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and variable clouds. More fog is likely for southern New England during the night and into early morning. Friday's chance of storms return in the second half of the afternoon out the northwest. Exiting from New York and into Vermont, we’ll see showers and storms pushing southeastward during the late afternoon and evening extending all the way up to northeastern Maine at the same time.

Storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend, the pick of the weekend will be Saturday, with slightly more limited moisture and lifting along with more sunshine. Otherwise, both afternoons offer shower and storm action. More widespread rain will affect New England Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin to dip into the upper 70s to low 80s by then and we’ll keep the below average highs for early next week along with the chance of rain.