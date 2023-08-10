forecast

First Alert: Another round of rain Thursday in water-logged New England

As little as 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time could create flash flooding

By Pete Bouchard

Everyone’s holding their breath over the pending rain on Thursday, but it doesn’t nearly look as bad as our last episode. Showers break out as early as mid-afternoon, but it seems the storm system will really blossom after it passes New England. This is MUCH better outcome than we had feared Wednesday, staring at inches of rain in some spots.

That said, our threshold for ANY rain is pretty low. As little as 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time could create flash flooding. We’ll be watching any of the moderate/heavy bursts of rain very carefully.

Humidity is on the rise (naturally) as this system moves in. We’ll banish it Friday, only to have it resurge over the weekend as the winds turn back to the south. That humidity should feed storms LATE on Saturday, then, as drier air comes back on Sunday, the shower threat diminishes. All told, the weekend doesn’t look half-bad, and it is probably the best we can hope for in this active, soggy pattern.

Highs hover near 80 over the next several days. No shots of cool air to go with that drying on Friday or Sunday.

