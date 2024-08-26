forecast

First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings in Mass. and NH with winds, hail and flooding expected

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a First Alert Monday as storms and showers are found all across New England. An upper-level low pressure system and a cool pool of air aloft will help get some severe weather going Monday. 

This fueled by the classic daytime heating as surface temps heat up to the low 80s with dewpoints in the mid-60s. Then, like popcorn, the storms develop rapidly at any time through sunset.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Damaging wind, large hail, lightning and localized flooding rainfall are the threats we face. Once the sun sets, the atmosphere stabilizes, and the storms fizzle out. Temperatures fall to the 50s or 60s Monday night with fog developing. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in New Hampshire's Merrimack County, Belknap County and Grafton County until 1:30 p.m. In Massachusetts, severe thunderstorm warnings are in place until 1:30 in Plymouth County and Barnstable County, and until 2 in Worcester County. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday brings a break from the storms with sun and highs in the low 80s. Our temps and humidity will increase for Wednesday ahead of an area of low pressure moving in from the northwest.

Highs approach the 90-degree mark on a gusty south wind. Ongoing showers in the morning will clear out to a partly sunny afternoon. Additional storms develop in the late afternoon. 

A dramatic cool down flows in by Thursday as we clear the sky and highs drop to the low 70s with dry, autumn-like air. The pleasant weather stays for Friday. 

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days.

Weather

forecast 2 hours ago

Our region bracing for afternoon downpours and t-storms

forecast 6 hours ago

Rain and thunderstorms are on the way for Boston

Scattered rain Saturday and Sunday, with a few lingering showers on Labor Day. Stay tuned as the timing for this rain will likely change. 

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us