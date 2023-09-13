FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunderstorms move through New England, threatening flooding

A number of weather alerts have been issued in New England on Wednesday, as more rain moves in and threatens additional flooding. An updated list of weather alerts can be found here.

A slow moving cold front is bringing us heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday into the night.

Localized flash flooding remains a hazard, as the pockets of downpours move east throughout the day. The recently hard-hit areas have been watching heavy rainfall since early in the morning. Rain pouring over already saturated soil isn’t helping, and more is yet to come.

Western New England will begin to dry out as the front pushes out this evening, locating the heaviest rain across eastern Maine. Rainfall amounts may range from an inch to up to four inches under the heaviest downpours.

While Thursday and Friday bring drier air and comfortable afternoons, we’ll be busy prepping for Hurricane Lee’s proximity to our coasts.

High waves, beach erosion, rip currents and coastal flooding may begin late Friday as the wind gathers force. Depending on the track of Lee, if it gets closer our wind gusts along the outer Cape may reach up to 80 mph, however, wind gusts up to 60 mph may cause damage and power loss across the southeast.

Choppy shores may remain through Sunday. Drier air takes over the second half of the weekend and temperatures remain in the 70s through the rest of the weekend.