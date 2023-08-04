FIRST ALERT: Rising humidity to fuel downpours and thunder

Not seeing a washed out day on Friday, but not seeing a lot in the sun department, either. We’ll be threatened with a few passing showers or downpours in the first half of the day, then a long pause, then a round of storms after 6 p.m. sweeping in from the west. It’s conceivable that many towns and cities stay rain-free until the late afternoon and evening.

Humidity will be on the rise, fueling the downpours and thunderstorms with drenching rain. We’re not too concerned with the threat for severe weather in these parts, but western and northern New England will have a better shot at both high winds and flash flooding.

Highs will struggle with all the clouds, but we should come close to 80 in most spots. The temps will warm a bit Saturday – away from the coast – and warm a bit more on Sunday as the weekend shines and dries out (lowering humidity). All in all, this is a super weekend compared to others in this warm season.

Our break from the humidity will be short-lived as the southwest winds boost the muggy air back into New England next week. Once again, we’ll be under the gun for storms and downpours into Tuesday.

Enjoy the weekend sun!