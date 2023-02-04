FIRST ALERT: Temperatures Remain Feeling 25 Degrees Below 0 Across New England

Arctic air strengthened and peaked early this morning with the coldest air in nearly 7 years.

The sun is out, but that doesn’t help, as temperatures remain feeling 25-50 degrees below 0 across New England.

With no doubt, temperatures are the coldest north of the Merrimack Valley and the Monadnock Region.

Rapid warming transpires through Saturday afternoon after winds subside and relax. The end of Saturday is substantially warmer than how the day started.

Sunday will be even warmer. High temperatures approach the upper 40s to near 50°. The thaw continues for much of the extended outlook with the peak of the warmth arriving Wednesday and Thursday.