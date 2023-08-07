First Alert: Wet weather to start work week, then more great weather midweek

Two unsettled days start the week for New England, but will give way to the return of comfortable air and great weather for midweek onward.

Right now, however, New England sits east of a large and powerful storm system over the Great Lakes that is slowly moving east, inducing a strengthening southerly wind over the next couple of days, returning a flow of humid air to New England.

Monday started with relatively cool and dry air, so the incoming warmth and humidity, arriving aloft first, has been colliding with the outgoing cooler air to create areas of showers, pockets of rain and embedded downpours. Expect these showers to continue moving across New England from southwest to northeast throughout much of the day, heaviest during the midday to afternoon, then breaking into scattered showers Monday evening, but with a decidedly new feeling of humidity.

A muggy night overnight Monday night will see decreasing showers for a time, but a new round of showers and thunder will arrive in the predawn hours Tuesday morning, likely impacting at least part of the morning commute. Tuesday will be an unsettled day: with muggy air all day and a series of disturbances at the jet stream level, morning showers and thunder won’t be the only round of disturbed weather, with more scattered downpours and thunder likely to erupt over the course of the day.

Both the early morning round and scattered afternoon storms will hold the potential to turn damaging for some communities, plus heavy rain will cause isolated spots of flooding, so our weather team continues a First Alert to keep our viewers alert for the potential of impactful weather. Tuesday afternoon’s storms will be the result of a passing cold front that will open the door to a steady west-northwest wind Wednesday, ushering in comfortable air with a fair sky and high temperatures in the 80s.

A jet stream disturbance aloft and its attendant cold front at ground level will arrive late Thursday for some scattered showers or a thunderstorm, opening the door to reinforced comfortable summer air for Friday into the start of the weekend. None of this comfortable air looks to be very cool by nature, so we’re likely to still rise into the 80s most days, with some rebound of humidity Sunday with a chance of late day storms, then another cold front Monday renews the chance of scattered thunder with a similar disturbance every two days or so in the forecast next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.