FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Into New England

Widespread wind and rain will continue to push east Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through the rest of the afternoon and into Wednesday night. We’ll watch for wind gusts up to 55 mph at times, along with brief heavy rain and an isolated storm or two. Winds may produce some power outages and isolated damage.

The timeframe of the downpours ranges from 5 p.m. out west and marches east though 9 p.m. Maine will see downpours through 11 p.m. After that, some snow may linger though the ski country accumulating limited amounts remaining from two to four inches. As the wind eases off overnight, we’ll watch the wind direction rush in from the west gusting at 30 mph and regaining strength Thursday afternoon up to 40 mph.

Thursday features drier conditions for southern New England and cooler temperatures but the blustery winds will make it feel like the teens-20s early, and up to 30s tomorrow afternoon. Our skies will remain sunny Thursday and Friday with rapidly increasing clouds on Saturday with our new system bringing unsettled weather back. Wind may gust over 45 mph again and the rain may tag along some downpours. Snow in our mountains once again looks limited.

Saturday will bring showers by late morning and into the afternoon. We’ll expect to see more wind, embedded downpours and limited snow.