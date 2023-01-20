LIVE COVERAGE: Wintry Weather to Continue Friday as Temps Drop

It was a messy night, but we’re in a lull early Friday morning as we wait for part two to kick in for the rest of the day.

More Snow on the Way Friday

Friday's batch of (mostly) snow will coat the ground in many spots and add to what we received overnight for others. Temps have dropped in the wake of the first part of our storm system. Easterly winds are now north, drawing down the chill from northern New England. Temps will continue to fall through the morning and settle in the low 30s for the remainder of the day.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A hard freeze expected Friday night as the cold solidifies. Saturday is quiet, chilly and bright. Then we wait for the next storm Sunday night.

Two More Chances of Snow

Once again, we’re in the crosshairs of the rain AND snow. While the track favors wet weather east of Worcester and snow west, there is plenty of room for fine tuning in the days ahead. There will be plenty of cold before the storm, so this will have to be watched carefully. And that’s not all. Another storm is coming up the coast on Wednesday. This one is trending a bit colder, and could mean snow all the way to the coast. Either way you slice it, the pattern is VERY active and the potential for a deepening snowpack across parts of New England is heightened.

Drive safe and enjoy the weekend.