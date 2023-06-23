First stretch of summer humidity covers New England

The first stretch of summer humidity is on New England’s doorstep and nature is already giving clues those changes are underway.

With moisture arriving aloft, first, large pockets of clouds and even some sprinkles have developed in parts of Southern New England, and while the sun will break through these at times, it’s a signal humidity is arriving above our heads.

These changes are happening a bit more gradually than we opined 24 hours earlier, so rather than a passing shower Friday, most of New England is seeing only passing sprinkles – the exception will be a few evening showers in Western CT and the Berkshires.

With an increasing south wind Friday evening and night, that’s when most of Southern New England will really notice humidity on the rise at ground level, as dew point temperatures – the measure of the amount of moisture in the air – rise from comfortable 50s to muggy 60s, where they’ll stay through the weekend into early next week.

Having such humid air in place ups the ante on the forecast, because it means even weak disturbances can be capable of touching off showers or thunder, even at night, so our First Alert Team has been encouraging those with plans this weekend to try and check into all of our updates – morning and evening – to stay on top of any fine tuning to the timing.

That said, from this Friday morning vantage point it looks like isolated showers Friday evening and the first part of the night will ramp up in both coverage and intensity from south to north in the latter half of the night into Saturday morning.

This puts showers and periodic rain over much of New England Saturday morning and midday. At this point, it looks like showers will at least break apart considerably after 1 or 2 PM Saturday in much of Southern New England, though they’ll likely continue through the day in Northern New England.

It’s worth noting that while we expect the best weather Saturday to be late day into evening, and many in the southern half of the six-state region will be able to get outside, a new round of scattered storms is possible between 5 and 9 PM, from west to east, especially northwest of Boston.

Showers will mostly fade overnight Saturday, though it’s worth mentioning the abundance of humidity and a mild night means a few may still float around deep into the night and even an isolated one or two into Sunday morning, particularly in Northern New England.

The mild nights also will help to boost pool, lake and pond water temperatures fairly quickly over the coming days, even with showers and storms at times.

Sunday will likely be considered the pick of the weekend for most New Englanders since most communities start with humid fog and haze, then go to a fair sky before new showers and thunderstorms erupt, particularly from midday onward.

For most, Sunday’s storms will be scattered, which means it’s important if outside to keep shelter nearby and be able to duck inside if lightning threatens, though Cape Cod very well may escape the action entirely, as the chance of showers will be less the farther southeast one is, and greatest in Northern and Western New England.

Given the abundance of warmth and moisture at the surface, and cooler air with atmospheric energy aloft, the potential exists for isolated flash flooding, damaging wind gusts or hailstones in a few of the stronger storms this weekend, so you’ll want to stay alert for any warnings that are issued.

A similar pattern of humidity with erupting showers and thunder – particularly during afternoons – will continue through early next week before humidity takes a step back toward the end of the week.