Foggy start in Boston gives way to partly cloudy skies and hot, humid conditions

After a stormy day for some on Monday, we're getting started on this Tuesday with areas of patchy fog in parts of Greater Boston.

The fog will give way to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low temperatures will drop Tuesday night into the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Let's prepare for more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with a cold front. We'll be tracking on and off rain and isolated storms Wednesday morning, then again in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, even in Boston.

The storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. We'll watch it closely. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Behind the front, our high temperatures will drop to near 70 with partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Don't put away your rain gear just yet. We're tracking a few showers for part of your holiday weekend with another cold front. That front will push rain into southern New Hampshire Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

A lingering shower is not out of the question on Labor Day this Monday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday, near 80 degrees on Sunday and in the upper 70s on Monday.

Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.