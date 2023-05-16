Gusty Winds and Dry Air Lead to Continued Risk of Brush Fires Tuesday

A very mild day for Tuesday, with morning sun fading to cloud cover. Highs should reach the lower 80s in many spots. Winds will be gusty, and conditions still very dry.

As a result, a very high risk of brush fires will exist, and that likely continues into Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. A weak cold front will try to bring some showers to New England late Tuesday night or early on Wednesday. By the time the front sags south into Massachusetts, most of the rainfall will have dried up.

Wednesday morning will quickly go from clouds to sunshine. Another breezy day is likely, with a big drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Frosty spots, and some hard freezes are possible for Thursday morning, as most areas start the day in the 20s and 30s.

By afternoon, with sunshine, highs are in the middle 60s.

Friday is mostly sunny, and milder, with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday is partly cloudy, a slight risk for a shower exists late in the day. Otherwise, expect mild conditions with highs in the middle 70s.

Beneficial rain finally arrives on Sunday. Expect highs around 70 degrees. That rainfall could linger into Monday, as a front slowly moves through the area, highs Monday are likely cooler in the upper 60s.