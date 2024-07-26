Heat and sunshine will dominate Boston this weekend

This is as good as it gets for late July, with warm air and sunny days. Free from clouds and rain, the weekend kicks off warm Friday with temperatures near 83 degrees for highs.

The humidity has dropped, too, especially through western Massachusetts and the Merrimack Valley. With clear skies, temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday night. It's a great night to give the A/C a break and open the windows.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Through Saturday, we're back in the 80s with sunshine and a west-northwest wind around 10 miles per hour. There seems to be a sea breeze near the coast Sunday, so it won't be as hot.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

We're also watching a week weather system to the south that could bring a few scattered showers Sunday night and Monday morning. But in total, the next solid storm system sets up through the middle of the week.

It will be fed with warmer air, as temperatures are back near 90 degrees, so thunderstorms are possible.