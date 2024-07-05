forecast

Heat, humidity could fuel severe storms for Boston this weekend

Sunday and Monday features dry, but hot and muggy days with heat indices in the upper 90s

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first wave of rain, of several, exited the coast Friday morning but more is on the way.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Maine. For a full list of severe weather alerts, click here.

Clouds are tough and hanging low too as humid conditions arrive. The rain won't last all day, but isolated shower chances pop up around the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame.

High temperatures are in the low 80s Friday, and it stays rather humid at night, too.

Saturday seems to start calm, with a soupy airmass overhead, and widespread spots of rain are possible for the afternoon and evening. Saturday's threat for severe storms is low but is more conditional and dependent on lower-level heating, which is a bit more likely for the afternoon.

Sun for Saturday would not be our friend. While most rainfall amounts are just shy of an inch, stronger storms targeted Saturday evening could lead to nuisance street flooding, and water covered roads.

The potential for that isn't widespread, but key pockets are possible given the moisture parameters for the day.

Sunday and Monday features dry, but hot and muggy days with heat indices in the upper 90s.

