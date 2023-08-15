Heavy rain passes, but scattered showers still expected to linger

It certainly was a soggy start to Tuesday! The heaviest rainfall took place across western parts of Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Around the Boston metro area, generally a third to a half an inch of rain fell. While we are done with the widespread rain and storms, we’re not entirely done with the rain chances overall. There will still be the chance for a few more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon, Tuesday night and for the next few days.

The overall coverage will be a lot less, but it’s still a good idea to keep an umbrella handy through Friday.

It looks like we will finally dry the atmosphere out just in time for the weekend! High temperatures will also start warming back up by the weekend as well.