Heavy rain to impact parts of central and western Mass. on Sunday

So far, so good this weekend. At least for parts of New England.

Strong and severe storms peppered Western and Northern New England yesterday. Flooding rain and gusty winds were the main threats, and once again, those same areas are under Mother Nature’s thumb today. With enough sun, some of those storms may mosey into Central Mass and Southwestern NH later this afternoon.

Click here for active weather alerts in Massachusetts and all of New England.

However, along the coast and throughout Eastern Mass from 495 south and east to the Capes/Islands, the sea breeze will be our forcefield, deflecting and weakening any storms that attempt to approach.

We’ll have our hands full with fog and low clouds this morning. We’ll see them hold through at least late morning as the breezes continue off the water. Peeks of sun are possible this afternoon, as we hover in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Turns out the storms of yesterday and today are just the scouts ahead of the main war party Monday through Tuesday morning. It’s in these storms and downpours that we could see flash flooding, with the greatest threat highlighted for Western and Central New England.

These aren’t necessarily slow-moving storms as much as they’re successive storms that could continually form over the same areas. It’s situations like these where we could see several inches of rain.

We’ll come out of this wet spell by Tuesday afternoon, with another short spell of dry weather through midweek. Then we’ll face the music on another heightened threat of storms by Friday.

So goes the summer of ’23.