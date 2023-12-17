Heavy rain, wind to hit New England on Sunday evening (live radar)

Sunday morning starts cloudy, with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday is going to be a day of change as rain and wind are heading our way.

Two storm systems are combining, gearing up to unleash strong winds and heavy rain across New England beginning Sunday evening. We're on the warm side, so the major concern is potential flooding.

Brace for 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated areas possibly facing over 4 inches. No snow shovels are needed but watch out for damaging winds from Sunday night through Monday evening.

A high wind watch is in place for coastal regions and the Cape, with gusts potentially exceeding 65 mph. A flood watch is also in place for Worcester, Cheshire, and Windham Counties ahead of the potential for runoff from excessive rain and high streams and creeks.

This system gives us a break in the rain by Monday evening, but more rain is possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly along the coast. We'll ease back into calmer weather leading up to the Christmas weekend.

Expect lingering showers and breezy conditions on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies Wednesday on. Clouds and low rain chances return by the weekend, but Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be relatively peaceful.

Temperatures will be mild in the mid-40s.