Henri Power Outages: 120K Without Electricity Across New England

More than 120,000 residents across New England are dealing with power outages after a weakening Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday just after noon.

Henri, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, blew ashore with heavy rain and maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, toppling trees and knocking out power.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As of 5:00 p.m., Eversource reported that Henri knocked out power for more than 10,000 residents in Massachusetts. More 29,000 residents in Connecticut lost power and nearly 76,000 residents in Rhode Island lost power.

National Grid officials said they are working to restore power as soon as possible, and that hundreds of additional line crews are on standby to help with restoration.

Click here for the National Grid power outage map to check for outages in your area and latest updates on restoration.

How do I report a power outage?

Massachusetts residents can report power outage to Eversource by calling 1-800-592-2000 (Eastern Mass.) or 877-659-6326 (Western Mass.).

Click here to report an outage online to Eversource.

For National Grid, residents can report an outage by calling 1-800-465-1212.

To report an outage online to National Grid, click here.

How can I stay safe during a power outage?

As residents deal with power outages, MEMA officials warned residents to steer clear of downed wires and power lines thrown to the ground by Henri.

Remember to keep your distance from power lines. Keep family members, neighbors and pets at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and report them right away to 911 or call us at 800-465-1212 (MA & RI) or 800-867-5222 (UNY). pic.twitter.com/ABqfLBuMZo — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) August 22, 2021

Here’s a list of more tips from MEMA on how to stay safe during power outages.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide.

If possible, use flashlights instead of candles. If you must use candles, place them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

If phone lines are down, use social media or texting to let others know you are okay.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Click here for more power outage safety tips.