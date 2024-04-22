Here's what you need to know about this year's Lyrid meteor shower

Let our meteor season begin! Early January through April, the sky is pretty quiet from any meteor showers.

Now, that changes as we have our annual Lyrid meteor shower kicking off a bunch of meteor shower events this year. This shower is caused by debris from a passing comet named Comet Thatcher that comes around every year. But don't get too excited.

This year's Lyrids will actually be hidden by the near full moonlight. At the peak, which was this weekend, we would see 10 to 15 meteors per hour. And typically, stray meteors are found before and after the peak time.

Unfortunately, it's not likely we'll see any from this shower thanks to the moonlight.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Some other meteor showers are coming up that may bring us a more promising show: