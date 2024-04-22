Massachusetts

Here's what you need to know about this year's Lyrid meteor shower

This year's Lyrids will actually be hidden by the near full moonlight. At the peak, which was this weekend, we would see 10 to 15 meteors per hour

By Pamela Gardner

Let our meteor season begin! Early January through April, the sky is pretty quiet from any meteor showers. 

Now, that changes as we have our annual Lyrid meteor shower kicking off a bunch of meteor shower events this year. This shower is caused by debris from a passing comet named Comet Thatcher that comes around every year. But don't get too excited.

This year's Lyrids will actually be hidden by the near full moonlight. At the peak, which was this weekend, we would see 10 to 15 meteors per hour. And typically, stray meteors are found before and after the peak time.

Unfortunately, it's not likely we'll see any from this shower thanks to the moonlight. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Some other meteor showers are coming up that may bring us a more promising show:

  • Eta Aquarids: April 15-May 27, peak May 4-5
  • Alpha Capricornids: July 7-Aug. 15, peak July 30-31
  • Perseids: July 14-Sept. 1, peak August 11-12
  • Orionids: Sept. 26-Nov. 22, Oct. 20-21
  • Taurids: Oct. 13-Dec. 2, peak Nov. 11-12
  • Leonids: Nov. 3-Dec. 2, peak Nov. 17-18
  • Geminids: Nov. 19-Dec. 24, peak Dec. 13-14
  • Ursids: Dec. 13-Dec. 24, peak Dec. 21-22
  • Quadrantids: Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2025, peak Jan. 3-4

More weather-related stories

climate change Apr 17

Earth Day 2024: History, theme and why we celebrate it

Weather Apr 17

UAE government unit denies cloud seeding took place before Dubai floods

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us