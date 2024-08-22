Here's when the extended warmup begins in Boston

Shower threat diminishes to almost nil Thursday as the sun mixes with fair weather clouds. It's another beauty of a day with low humidity and highs in the low 70s. We're keeping away the sea breeze, but the airmass is still "coolish" for late August.

Friday begins the extended warmup. Highs recover to near 80 after another refreshing start in the 50s. Saturday builds upon that warmer air, pushing us into the low and mid 80s under sunny skies.

Sunday is still holding onto sunshine, but across northern New England the clouds could build into a few showers as another batch of cool air moves overhead in the upper atmosphere.

This will eventually spike our chances for a few showers on Monday, but overall, the pattern remains quiet and summery well into next week.