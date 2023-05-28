Hot and Clear Sunday in New England

A hot day ahead for Sunday. Winds out of the Southwest limit the chance for a cooler seabreeze near the shoreline. Most spots are in the middle 80’s, with a few areas approaching 90.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the day. A change in wind direction for Memorial Day Monday, will hold temperatures in the 60’s. Skies remain mostly sunny, with no significant rain chance in sight.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a cooler East wind. Highs in the middle and upper 60’s. A West wind takes over for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower and middle 80’s.

For Thursday expect hot conditions again. With a mostly sunny sky highs are in the upper 80’s, with several spots topping 90 degrees away from the water. Friday is partly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible as a cold front approaches in the afternoon. Highs in the lower and middle 80’s.

Cooler for next weekend, with the chance of a scattered showers, both Saturday and Sunday.