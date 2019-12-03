How Much Snow Did the Nor’easter Dump on Your Area?

The intense nor'easter is tapering off after blanketing New England with its first heavy snowfall over past three days, in some places over two feet.

So how much actually fell across New England? This interactive snowfall map from the National Weather Service shows a wide band of deep snow stretching across Massachusetts, dipping up into southern Vermont and New Hampshire, down into north-central Connecticut, and up along the coast from Boston's northern suburbs to Portland.

The most snow fell in Rindge, New Hampshire, according to the map. The town on the Massachusetts border saw just over 33.3 inches — just shy of three feet.

In nearby New Ipswich, you could measure the snow in units of NBC10 Boston and necn reporter Katherine Underwood:

Compare that to Boston, which had just 7.5 inches over the same 33 hours and still saw its public schools closed.

Here are the largest snowfall totals across New England, according to the latest available information from National Weather Service data compiled by local weather stations:

MASSACHUSETTS (as of 5:17 p.m.)

Ashburnham: 28 inches. Fitchburg: 27.4 inches. Ashby: 26 inches.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (as of 5:15 p.m.)

Rindge: 33.3 inches. New Ipswich: 32 inches. Greenville: 29 inches.

RHODE ISLAND (as of 5:17 p.m.)

Chepachet: 11.8 inches. Burrillville, 11.5 inches. Cumberland: 11 inches.

CONNECTICUT (as of 5:17 p.m.)

North Granby: 18 inches. Somers: 17 inches. Bradley Airport: 16.4 inches.

VERMONT (as of 12:03 p.m.)

Woodford: 26 inches. Readsboro: 25.5 inches. West Halifax: 22 inches.

MAINE (as of 5:15 p.m.)

Kennebunk: 15 inches. Scarborough: 13 inches. South Portland: 11.5 inches.

