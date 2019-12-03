How Much Snow Fell in the Boston Area — and How Much Could Still Come

Some parts of New England were nearly smothered in snow by Monday evening as a major nor'easter blew through, with a second round set to deliver an even deeper blanket by midday Tuesday.

Massachusetts appeared hardest hit, according to National Weather Service snowfall data, with parts of several counties reporting more than a foot of snow.

While Boston had only received about 3 inches of snow by Monday evening, it could be slammed with another half a foot by noon on Tuesday. The storm's second impact is forecast to reach its maximum intensity around the morning commute, and the MBTA is bracing for impact.

How Much Snow Has Fallen in the Boston Area?

Boston, Cambridge and their immediate areas were largely spared the worst of the storm, which dropped about 3 inches by Monday evening.

But parts of the area were blanketed, like Worcester, where the airport saw 10 inches of snow, and southern New Hampshire. Below, see the areas with the most snowfall from around the region (Data updated as of 6:44 p.m. Monday):

Essex County: Methuen — 13 inches, Haverhill — 11.5 inches, Amesbury — 10.5 inches.

Middlesex County: West Townsend — 12.4 inches, Dracut — 12.3 inches, Pepperell — 11.7 inches.

Worcester County: Ashburnham North — 13 inches, Winchendon — 13 inches, Fitchburg — 12 inches.

Cheshire County, N.H.: Rindge — 13 inches, Keene — 11.1 inches, Marlborough — 10.5 inches.

Hillsborough County, N.H.: Greenville — 14 inches, New Boston — 12 inches, Brookline — 11.5 inches.

Rockingham County, N.H.: Exeter — 12 inches, Sandown — 9.5 inches, Derry — 9 inches.

Further around New England, the Berkshires received heavy snow, as did Southern Vermont and New Hampshire — nearly two feet around Readsboro, Vermont. See snowfall totals for the entire area on this interactive map.

How Much More Snow Are We Going to Get?

Where much of the heavy snow was focused inland from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, through the Berkshires and into the Merrimack Valley and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday's snowfall appears to be focused on the Massachusetts and New Hampshire coasts.

Just 1-3 inches are forecast for Worcester and Keene, with heavier snowfall expected inside Interstate 495 and to the north past Manchester. And along the coast, from Weymouth to the North Shore and up to the coast to Wells, Maine, between 6 and 9 inches are expected on the ground by the time the snow ends Tuesday afternoon.

Look for heavy snow to fall starting around 3 a.m. and lasting into 9 a.m. in eastern New England.

Officials have already suggested that commuters avoid the roads if possible.

