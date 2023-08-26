Humid Saturday continues with scattered showers

Scattered clouds & showers stay in the mix this afternoon. It’s a humid day overall, our dew points this morning were down in the 70s, not much improvement is seen this afternoon until tomorrow.

With the passage of a secondary cold front Sunday we’ll see slightly drier air filling in along with a drop in temperatures.

Highs this afternoon reach 80s, tomorrow we’ll see about a 10 degree drop to stay in the low 70s. Sunday morning may even dip down to the low 60s inland with an even more comfortable and cooler night Sunday into Monday as our lows inland will drop to the upper 40s and 50s west.

Sunday will see an isolated chance for a shower, but overall we should see drier conditions than today, becoming the pick of the weekend.

As a high pressure system dips out of Canada, stability should take over for a day, increasing our sunshine and keeping below average highs ranging in the lower to mid-70s.

The rain, however, will swing back in with the push of our next frontal boundary Tuesday into Wednesday. While we could argue about the fact of getting rain, this cold front is also helping us keeping Franklin away.

Set to become a major hurricane by Tuesday, Franklin will navigate just west of Bermuda with wind gusts over 130 mph, producing high waves with its path.

Much of the east coast as well as our beaches will be getting ready to see increasing wave heights and a high risk of rip currents with the proximity of Franklin.

After that, a high pressure system takes over starting Thursday setting us up for a fabulous forecast into labor day weekend. Sunny skies will dominate, temperatures will trend in the 70s and no big storms appear to invade into that weekend.