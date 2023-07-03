Humidity could lead to scattered thunderstorms this evening

The bulk of the rain that pushed through late night and this morning has departed, though a few showers and patches of drizzle and fog remain, particularly in Maine and eastern Massachusetts.

While many of us may stay locked in the clouds a good portion of the day, breaks of sun are already emerging across CT and that trend will continue through the afternoon with more and more patches of blue sky developing.

With highs either side of 80, humidity in place and a washed out stationary boundary over us, there will be enough instability in the atmosphere to trigger a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours today.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It’s possible that an isolated storm or two could reach severe thresholds, with gusty wind, small hail and localized flooding the primary threats. That threat is greatest along and south of the MA Pike during the 3-11PM timeframe. Have a backup plan to seek shelter indoors should you need to.

Tomorrow, an area of low pressure will move through, once again serving as the trigger for showers and storms to pop, as early as the late morning, and lingering through the afternoon.

Downpours and lightning will be possible. Once again, I don’t think it’s worth cancelling your Independence Day plans, but it is another day to be weather aware and monitor for warnings.

The good news is that any showers and storms that still remain by evening should dwindle in both intensity and coverage between 6-8PM, leaving a quieter radar just in time for fireworks celebrations.

The only area to keep an eye on is Cape Cod, where the front is slower to kick off the coast and may result in some showers lingering longer there.

After that, a relatively quieter, but hotter few days will set up across the region with highs in the middle to upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s for Wednesday through Friday. And while a pop up storm or two can’t be ruled out those days, the risk is significantly lower and many of us will end up dry for that period.

As we head into next week, the shower/storm threat becomes more elevated again as a cold front approaches from our west on Saturday and slows down over us on Sunday.