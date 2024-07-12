Humidity to ignite downpours, storms Friday and Saturday

Humidity should take a slight dip by Sunday, but there will be enough around in the next two days to fuel a few downpours and storms.

And that's the worry.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While you may be concerned about your outdoor plans getting washed out, we're concerned about the possibility of flash flooding. Some of our guidance is showing 1 to 3 inches of rain in spots. That raises a lot of eyebrows, but exact placement may be a game-time decision.

Tropical downpours such as these are very difficult to nail down. As far as timing is concerned, it seems the rain will be on us from the get-go Saturday morning. The afternoon sees them slowly taper as they move offshore, but it's important to stress that we're not seeing rain for every minute of the day. There will be dry times weaving in and out as the storms and downpours move through.

Friday's storms and showers are fairly isolated and brief, but the clouds that surround them will be enough to dip our temps into the upper 80s to near 90 instead of widespread low 90s. Saturday dips some more, with low 80s expected.

In terms of real relief, we're seeing solid signs there is some down the road next week. Humidity will scale back on Thursday and fall further by Friday and Saturday.

Sure, it's a long way off, and there's another heat wave to confront from Sunday to Wednesday, but it's not often we see this kind of a pattern shift in the middle of a string of hot temperatures. I think you'll be pleased with the upcoming spell of low humidity during the hottest month of summer.

Have a great weekend!