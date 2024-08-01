Intense heat, humidity expected over the next few days in Boston

The heat is back and it's taking names. Highs soar to the low 90s under hazy – sometimes smoky – skies.

Obviously, it's not just the heat that'll slow you down Thursday. Humidity will also swarm over us, making it feel like the mid/upper 90s a times. Take it slow and easy this afternoon if you have to be outside.

With this kind of heat, it won't take much to become overwhelmed and for heat exhaustion to set in. Check on the elderly and your pets to make sure they're keeping cool and comfortable.



There isn't much relief Friday, but thicker clouds and the chance for a couple of storms will knock us back a couple of degrees. The coverage on the storms is limited and the timing appears to be in the mid/late afternoon. The story is a little different over the weekend, however.

A weak disturbance will provide us with more opportunities to develop storms and they will have a bit better coverage. These aren't washed out days, but they will feature some heavy rain if you're caught under them.

Same goes for Sunday.

The long-range trend appears to be cooler, but the storm threat isn't going away anytime soon. We'll see daily pop-up storms or downpours – interspersed with sun - for much of next week.