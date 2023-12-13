forecast

It's a bright and breezy start to Wednesday, temps in the 30s

We're in the numbing air by morning, with wind chills in the 10s and a brisk breeze blowing through town. The winds ease by afternoon, but the cold remains. Highs will only manage the mid and upper 30s

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pattern has gone quiet, but the temperatures are still swinging wildly in the coming days. First up is a cold front swinging through Wednesday. Although the shot of cold is delayed until Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, cold air is rushing in through the upper atmosphere, and some clouds will billow up this afternoon. Could even see a random snow flurry during or after sunset (speaking of, Wednesday is the earliest sunset of the year, we start gaining time Thursday!)

Friday sees us catapult back into the 40s — or even 50 in a few spots — thanks to a full retreat of the cold. We'll hold in the warmer-than-normal air through the weekend as we eye a storm taking shape in the Deep South.

This storm will be working off mild air, so it looks like precipitation will be in liquid form. Winds will kick up as well, but at this point, it doesn't look like the powerhouse storm we saw last weekend.

Nevertheless, we'll keep our eyed on it. Cool (not cold) air will follow the storm into the middle of next week.

