Kicking off the weekend with a sunny Saturday

Plenty of dry times this weekend, but also a little wet. A quick-moving weather system will dart through tomorrow, giving us a batch of showers in the early morning. Thankfully, this is a (mere) front, so once it passes, we should go back to sun in the afternoon.

Heading off the weekend with sunshine today. Highs will make it into the mid-50s as light sea breezes kick in after lunch. Where the sea breeze falls short (towards I495), we’ll close in on 60 degrees! All in all, this seems like the pick of the weekend days.

But as mentioned, Sunday isn’t awash with rain. The parade in Soutie should be mostly dry, with just a slight chance at a passing shower. Breezes will pick up, however, with a stiff wind expect to weave through the buildings at times. This system will also collaborate with the upper-level pattern to shove some colder air our way to begin the workweek.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This chill will be compounded throughout the middle of the week with another weak weather system. Overall, this stretch from Monday to Friday will average below normal (for a change). It does ward off any storms, so we’re mostly dry – other than a SNOW shower threat on Wednesday.

Enjoy the holiday weekend and be safe at the parade!!