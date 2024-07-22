Last dry day ahead: Rain and storms coming, humidity rises midweek

Monday will be mostly dry with increasing humidity and a few possible afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Overnight into Tuesday, widespread rain is expected along with mild temperatures. The first round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives early Tuesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Southern New England will experience tropical-like conditions with high humidity and thick clouds, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There's a risk of heavy downpours and potential flash flooding, mainly in the morning, with a brief dry period possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday will see another wave of showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of severe storms due to stronger winds and instability. Heavy downpours and humid conditions will continue, with the highest chances of rain in the afternoon.

Thursday remains active with showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves through. This front will bring drier air, leading to less humid conditions.

High pressure builds by Friday afternoon, bringing drier and sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal, with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s through Sunday.