Lingering clouds and showers will give way to a sunny, dry Tuesday

We're still picking up the pieces from Monday's storm, but at least we're doing it in the sun and the not-so-cold 40s.

If you're not waking to bright skies Tuesday morning, it's for good reason. The upper-level storm center is moving through, and it will hold the clouds in some communities while showering the Cape with rain for a couple of hours.

This swiftly departs by mid/late morning, and we'll resume the sunny skies for the remainder of the day.

We'll still see a steady breeze from the west, but it's not expected to be gusty. And while we see less wind Wednesday, it ramps back up on Thursday thanks to a sizeable atmospheric pressure difference in the region.

All the while, the sun will stay bright and bold. Colder air is expected later Friday and at least the start of the weekend.

We'll stay dry straight through Christmas. An early gift (and one that keeps on giving, Clark) from Mother Nature.