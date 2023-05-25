Looking Ahead to Mild Temps and Sunny Skies Over Memorial Day Weekend

We're expecting a cooler day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a breeze.

Highs will top out in the middle 60s, but the wind will make it feel cooler at times. Bright sunshine returns for Friday, and highs will be in the upper 60s. Each day as we head into the holiday weekend, a sea breeze may develop, keeping spots a bit cooler near the ocean.

Saturday is mostly sunny, pleasant and mild. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Sunday is mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Memorial Day is mostly sunny and mild too! Highs will be in the lower 80s. All and all a beautiful holiday weekend.

Tuesday continues the stretch of warm temperatures. With sunshine, we reach the 80 degree mark. Look for an even bigger warmup towards the end of next week. Highs in the middle 80s are possible, and with the warmth, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It'll be a summer feel as the month of June gets underway.