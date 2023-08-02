Low humidity, clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Wednesday

This is a grand day. Low humidity, plenty of blue sky and fine summer temperatures. Along the coast, we’re seeing sea breezes kick in, keeping our readings in the lower 70s. Elsewhere, after a cool start, we’ll bounce back nicely into the upper 70s.

Despite the cool readings Wednesday morning, summer is hardly down and out. Southwest winds on Thursday will boost us back up near 80 degrees, with a gradual increase in humidity. That humidity will feed thunderstorms and downpours Friday. Timing seems to favor the afternoon hours for the heaviest rain, but we could see a few weaker showers before noontime. Forecast guidance doesn’t hammer us with water (at this point), but we can be assured of a few downpours and possible poor drainage flooding in spots.

The last of the showers moves away in the early morning hours Saturday. This bodes well for any outdoor plans, although the morning may start gray and damp. Sunday is looking great with more sun and temps near 80.

Smoke will return to the skies tomorrow as a small plume from the *still* burning fires in Western Canada moves through.