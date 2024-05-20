Boating season: Here are some tips to stay safe on the water

Hot temperatures are in the forecast all over New England and you may be itching to get out on the water. It's time as boating season has arrived, but there are some precautions to take as our water temperatures remain cold this early in the season.

And this week also happens to be National Safe Boating Week. Here are some things to keep in mind as we enjoy mother nature in a safe way.

Our ocean water temperatures are running in the 49 to 54 degree range off our coast of New England. And some lakes up north are in the low 40s. Even though ocean water temps are a bit above normal for this time of the year, it's dangerous to us if we end up unexpectedly in the water.

So, this time of the year, we have to dress for the water temps, not the air temps. A wet or dry suit can add those layers for you. And always wear a life jacket if you're boating or just even on the paddle board.

And many tips for cold water safety overlap for boating, too. Also, watch for the marine forecast for your day or days ahead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service issues watches, warnings and even small craft advisories due to the wind and waves.

A lot of times in the summer the water will be calm in the morning, but as the sun mixes, the atmosphere and the wind pick up our waves, it can get quite choppy. And stay weather aware.

If there is a pop-up storm, a sudden strong gust of wind can capsize a vessel or leave you stranded. Lightning is always a danger in storms, but being exposed on the water and on a metal vessel amplifies your risk way more.

Safety is key as we head out on the water but enjoy! I'll certainly be out there as often as possible when the weather cooperates. Happy boating!