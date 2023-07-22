Mainly dry Saturday for New England after storms

Mainly dry and pleasant weather hugs most of New England today.

A frontal boundary will exit the coast today, eventually pushing east by this evening allowing drier air to take over right after, leading to mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures are near normal for mid-July reaching the low 80s, and a warmer afternoon is expected tomorrow.

Tonight, lows will drop from the 50s inland to upper 60s along the immediate coast.

While some light fog may develop overnight along the southeast, otherwise, bright sunny skies will rise temperatures to the mid and upper 80s Sunday.

Warm temperatures take over next week. Highs in the upper 80s repeat on Monday, a few showers/ storms late Tuesday mostly across the northern country and a bit more into Wednesday with more warm temperatures.

Heat and humidity will return late next week as a high pressure system anchors in. This may allow for a 3-day “heat wave” with highs likely in the 90s inland.

Heat advisories may be needed for the inland areas as the heat indices will surpass the thermometer markings to upper 90s. The chance of rain will increase late Friday into the following first half of the weekend.