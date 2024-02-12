MAPS: How nor'easter will move into Mass. Tuesday, hour by hour

A major snowstorm is expected to sweep into the Greater Boston area Tuesday morning, dropping up to a foot of snow in some parts and impacting the morning commute.
The nor'easter is expected to move into the area before dawn on Tuesday and last all day, bringing whiteout conditions at times and the possibility of blizzard conditions near Cape Cod.
The storm should move out of the area around sundown, according to the NBC10 Boston First Alert forecast.
Here's how the storm is currently forecast to move through the area all day on Tuesday:
