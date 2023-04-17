forecast

Damp and Cool Weather for Runners, Spectators on Marathon Monday

Visibility was low in some areas early Monday morning

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mainly dry start to Marathon Monday, although, a few spots along the coast will have some fog or drizzle. Light showers move across the area by late morning and become heavier by mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s, but those numbers aren’t reached until Monday evening.

Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy, with a slight shower chance through late morning. Sun breaks out for the afternoon, and temperatures are warmer, in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will have an increased risk for brush fires, as much drier air moves in.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs will be in the middle 50s, but will feel like the 40s when you factor in a northwest breeze. An area of rain passes mainly to the south heading into Thursday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures are milder, in the lower 60s.

Here's the race day forecast from Hopkinton to Bay Bay.

Friday starts out partly sunny, but quickly clouds up, with rain arriving by later in the day. Highs are either side of 60 degrees. There's more rain ahead for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look wet, with highs in the lower 60s.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us