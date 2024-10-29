Weather

Air quality is expected to improve amid Mass. wildfires — but not for long

Wind shifts and some light rain will help improve conditions for those dealing with Massachusetts' brush fires

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A warm front will bring increasing clouds and light rain to New England Tuesday evening, with showers lingering into early Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up on Wednesday, reaching the mid-70s.

Air quality bottomed out this morning in the "very unhealthy" category over Salem and Lynn, Massachusetts. This is from brush fires and a "cap" of clouds/warm air aloft that are not allowing the smoke to escape into the upper atmosphere.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
A graph showing air quality on the North Shore in Massachusetts. It's worse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, than on Monday.
NBC10 Boston
A graph showing air quality on the North Shore in Massachusetts.
A map showing that rain is expected over much of New England about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing that rain is expected over much of New England about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
A map showing weather systems keeping warm air over the Northeast.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing weather systems keeping warm air over the Northeast.

Improved air quality is possible by Wednesday, with wind shifts and some light rain over the brush fires, but by Thursday the elevated fire risk returns, due to ongoing drought conditions and breezy winds. Also Thursday, temperatures will peak near record highs, in the upper 70s to low 80s, with some spots possibly reaching the mid-80s. 

A cold front arrives Friday, bringing a few scattered showers but not much rain overall. After the front passes, temperatures will drop significantly for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and dry, sunny conditions. 

More on the brush fires in Mass.

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Fire crews still working to contain dozens of brush fires across Mass.

Fires Oct 28

Why do I smell smoke? How brush fires are affecting air quality in Boston area

First Alert Weather Oct 28

Fire risk remains elevated across New England as conditions remain dry

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsNew HampshireWildfires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us