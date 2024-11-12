Amid brush Mass. fire danger, no major relief in the forecast

It’s another dry, windy day here in Greater Boston, and there’s no rain relief, at least for right now. There’s a little hope for some rain later this week.

But for Tuesday, a Red Flag Warning continues for southern New England, including Massachusetts, until 9 p.m. Winds could gust to 35-40 mph at times from the northwest. Brush fires could spread quickly and get out of hand.

Please continue to practice fire safety for the rest of the day. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The gusty northwest winds could push some of the smoke from the brush fires on the North Shore to the South Shore, so keep that in mind.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight — bundle up!

Wednesday will be another dry, breezy day, with winds gusting to nearly 25 mph. Brush fires will be possible.

High temperatures will be much cooler for the next few days! In fact, high temps will dip into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday through Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and 30s! Brrr!!

If you’re looking for some rain, keep your fingers crossed! We have a little hope with some rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. It won’t suppress our brush fire threat, but we could use any drop of rain we can get!

We’re tracking an area of low pressure offshore that is forecast to move west toward the Northeast coast, giving way to a few showers late Friday. There’s still a little time to fine tune the forecast, but again, there’s a little hope!

High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. The majority of the weekend looks dry.