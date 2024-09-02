Labor Day

Mass. has fantastic forecasts for Labor Day and beyond

We're losing up to three minutes of daylight every day, and the last sunset at 7 p.m. is approaching...

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first week of September looks fantastic in Boston.

Labor Day kicks off with pleasant, less humid conditions and highs in the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start with cool mornings — upper 40s in the suburbs and low 50s along the coast. Expect sunny afternoons with highs in the low 70s.

A muggy feel will return midweek, with temperatures remaining in the 70s through the weekend.

The next chance for rain is expected next weekend, with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Until then, we should stay mainly dry.

As daylight decreases rapidly in the coming months, we’ll lose up to three minutes of daylight each day, with the last sunset at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

