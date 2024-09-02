Mass. has fantastic forecasts for Labor Day and beyond

The first week of September looks fantastic in Boston.

Labor Day kicks off with pleasant, less humid conditions and highs in the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start with cool mornings — upper 40s in the suburbs and low 50s along the coast. Expect sunny afternoons with highs in the low 70s.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A muggy feel will return midweek, with temperatures remaining in the 70s through the weekend.

The next chance for rain is expected next weekend, with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Until then, we should stay mainly dry.

As daylight decreases rapidly in the coming months, we’ll lose up to three minutes of daylight each day, with the last sunset at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.