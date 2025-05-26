Memorial Day weekend is ending on a sunny, warmer note

Memorial Day brings a welcome return of sunshine and warmer temperatures to the Greater Boston area, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s across southern New England.

While a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, mainly away from the coast, most of us stay dry with a light breeze.

It’s a great setup for outdoor plans and a solid close to the cloudy long weekend.

The warming trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday -- Tuesday will have lots of sunshine, paired with temps in the mid 70s. A few more clouds creep in by Wednesday afternoon and evening as our next system approaches.

Showers become more likely on Thursday, and a rumble of thunder or two possible. Right now, Friday looks mainly dry, but that could change with the unsettled weather extending into Friday.