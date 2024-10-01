Massachusetts

Will rain or sunshine prevail over the Boston area the next few days?

It's safe to say that sunshine returns by Thursday, when high temperatures will soar back into the low to mid 70s

By Dominic Brown

Where did the sunshine go? I’m sure you’re asking that question after a beautiful start to the work week in the Boston area. But the clouds are back on Tuesday and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out.

So, as we continue moving through this first day of October, expect mostly cloudy skies. We won’t see a washout, but a sprinkle could develop as you’re out running errands or picking up the kids from school. 

Tuesday evening, the clouds will hang around. Some patchy fog is also possible late into Wednesday morning. 

High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will also be a bit unsettled with clouds to start but we’ll likely see some sunshine before the end of the day. Again, a sprinkle or two is possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

NBC10 Boston

The sunshine returns Thursday and Friday! Woo-hoo! And our high temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s.  Enjoy!

All good things must come to an end though. A cold front will bring a chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s. 

NBC10 Boston

The entire weekend won’t be a washout though. By Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

More rain arrives early next week with another cold front.

The tropics are also still active. The system of most concern is located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It has about a 40% chance of tropical development in the next few days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep you posted!

NBC10 Boston

