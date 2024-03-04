forecast

Mild and mostly cloudy Monday, with rain on the way

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple storm systems impact New England this week, reinforcing clouds and rain chances, especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures in the upper 40s on the coast and low 50s inland.

Rain chances increase on Tuesday afternoon as a low-pressure system approaches the coast, leading to lingering rain into Wednesday morning. High temperatures are set to rise into the 50s on Tuesday and near or above 60 by Wednesday.

Midday Wednesday will likely be dry but from Wednesday evening to Thursday, our next system comes in, bringing the potential for moderate to heavy rain through Thursday. This system will also introduce some wind, especially along the coast, with gusts possibly exceeding 35 miles per hour.

Clouds break for Friday, and both Thursday and Friday will see more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s. 

Looking ahead, daylight saving time begins next weekend. Sunrise and Sunset time on Sunday, after the 2 a.m. time change, will be at 7:03 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. for Boston. 

