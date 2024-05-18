Mild temperatures and scattered showers in New England

An onshore flow out of the northeast will keep us unsettled this afternoon, right through tonight, and into the day Sunday. The best chance for showers will be along the coast during that time period, but a few may sneak inland, especially today and tonight.

Showers will be scattered in nature, so there will be some dry periods in between, but keep an umbrella handy throughout the day, about .10 to .20” of rain expected. Highs along the coast reach the mid to upper 50s, 60s inland, few 70s across northern Maine and western portions of New England.

More of the same overnight tonight with scattered showers and sprinkles, a few areas of patchy fog. Lows drop into the low to mid 50s for most, bit cooler across some of the inland valleys north and west.

A few stubborn showers and sprinkles around Sunday morning with glimpses of sunshine by Sunday afternoon, especially inland. Still can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower or sprinkle along the coast, but most should stay on the dry side. Highs in the upper 50s coast, 60s inland.

We turn the corner Monday with a ridge of high pressure building south of the region allowing for a dry & warmer southerly air flow to kick in and help nudge temperatures close to 70. Even warmer temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with Boston possibly seeing their first 80 degree day of the year!

Temps remain in the 80s through Thursday with the next shot for showers and storms arriving late in the day Thursday. Slightly cooler temps, in the 70s, are expected thereafterinto Memorial Day Weekend which is featured in our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast!

Have a great day!