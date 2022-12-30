Mild Weather with Light Rain Awaits Us for First Night and the Winter Classic

Did December fly by or is it just me? Actually – 2022 seemed to move at turbo speed in the Noyes household!

As we ring in the New Year – our weather will feature remarkably mild temperatures, and some wet weather – but no significant storms in the forecast. The rest of our Friday features temperatures in the 50s under a blend of sun and clouds with overnight lows in the 40s as some low clouds and patchy fog develop, particularly along the south coast.

Tomorrow starts off dry with a little bit of early sunshine before the clouds thicken up. A few showers along the south coast, Shore Shore & Cape Cod from late morning through the afternoon are possible, but the steadier rain arrives from southwest to northeast between 4-7p.

The rain will generally be light to moderate, lasting until the ball drop then slowly tapering to leftover showers early Sunday. Temperatures at midnight will be in the 40s to lower 50s (30s far northern New England) – though with the rain falling it will certainly be a bit of a cool, raw feel. Certainly have the wet weather gear with you if you’ll be out and about for First Night.

Rainfall totals will generally run between 0.25” and 0.75”, and I’m not anticipating any big issues regarding flooding. Of course anytime there’s wet weather, some puddles, road spray and reduced visibility can be expected, so you may want to leave a little extra time to get where you need to be tomorrow, especially if you’re leaving during the evening hours.

Otherwise, the showers end early Sunday, though northern and eastern Maine will see some rain liner through the afternoon, mixing with and ending as some snow showers in the crown of Maine.

It’ll be breezy and mild with highs in the 40s north to 50s south for the first day of 2023. For those heading to Gillette for the Pats game Sunday, it’ll be in the 50s, though feeling like the 40s with a 10-20 mph wind.

Winter Classic conditions at Fenway on Monday will feel anything but winter-like with highs in the upper 40s under a blend of sun and clouds.

And the above normal temperatures are going to stick around much of next week, peaking near 60 on Wednesday. It will be a bit unsettled for midweek with a few more disturbances coming in.

Happy New Year everyone!